MILLCREEK, Utah — Unified Police are looking for a 65-year-old man who disappeared Tuesday afternoon,

According to UPD, Terry Cole is a dementia patient. He was last seen at Osmond Care Center, 950 E 3300 S, at 12:20 p.m.

Cole was last seen wearing a long-sleeved, dark blue shirt, gray sweat pants and black boots. He wears silver braces on both legs.

Anyone with information on Cole’s whereabouts is urged to call 801-743-7000.