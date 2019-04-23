‘This is a violent crime’ – Witness speaks on driver’s alleged attack on cyclist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is looking for the driver of a silver two-door Mercedes, who they think may have intentionally crashed into a bicyclist over the weekend.

Mark LeBlanc and his friend Trever Kingsbury were riding on Foothill Drive and Sunnyside Avenue on Saturday when they said the Mercedes driver started acting aggressively for no apparent reason.

“I couldn’t believe it,” LeBlanc said. “This is not just a fender bender in a parking lot where someone fled the scene. This is a violent crime.”

LeBlanc said the driver pulled in front of the two cyclists and slammed on his brakes, going out of his way to force a scary crash. LeBlanc swerved out of the way, but Kingsbury couldn’t stop in time. He slammed into the car and held on, getting dragged for about 100 yards.

“I mean, he’s banged up. He took a fall at probably 40 miles per hour,” LeBlanc said. “His bike is kind of broken, and I think he had to go to the emergency room later that night.”

Detective Greg Wilkin with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the department hopes the driver turns himself in, at the very least to share his side of the story. Officers are already pursuing a few leads, thanks to the license plate LeBlanc was able to communicate to a 911 dispatcher.

“We will probably be able to track this individual down and put together a case against them,” he said. “The sooner they come in and talk to us, the better.”

“We’re humans. We have families. We don’t want to die doing what we love!” LeBlanc said. “Seeing a friend injured is never easy. Unfortunately as a cyclist we see it quite a lot…. If there had been another vehicle coming (from) behind, Trever might not be here today.”

If you have any information about this case, please call the Salt Lake City Police Department.