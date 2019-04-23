This employee says he works for the best company ever, and they’re hiring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Luke Barela started as a bus operator with Utah Transit Authority, and he has since climbed the ranks to UTA Operations Supervisor. He says it is a huge honor to work for UTA; that they are accommodating and foster a "family"-like atmosphere. He says it's hands-down the best employer he's ever had! So he stopped by with UTA's Shari Burgess to talk about an event where you have the opportunity to get hired on the spot as a bus operator for UTA.

UTA Job Fair

Wednesday, April 24 from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Murray Central Station - 127 W Vine Street in Murray

Apply in-person to have the opportunity to have your interview and offer on the spot, but if you can't make it, visit rideuta.com/applynow.

UTA's goal is to hire more than 120 bus operators before August 2019. You don't have to have a CDL experience to apply and those who are hired will go through a paid training program. UTA offers a $1,000 hiring incentive for new bus operators. The UTA Total Rewards Team is available at the event to answer questions about all UTA benefits. Find a career at UTA and greet thousands of possibilities every day.