Sports gambler extends Jeopardy! streak, surpasses $1M in winnings

James Holzhauer is making “Jeopardy!” look easy.

The professional sports gambler wowed the game show’s audience again after he won for the 14th time Tuesday.

Holzhauer won $118,816 in the game that aired Tuesday. That brought his total earnings on the Alex Trebek-hosted show to $1,061,554. He’s the second person in the show’s history to earn more than $1 million in the regular season.

“Despite what ‘The Social Network’ says, $1 million felt really cool,” Holzhauer said in a statement.

The only other contestant to win more than $1 million in regular-season games is Ken Jennings, whose 74-game streak earned him $2,520,700.

I don’t feel I get enough credit for making small, sensible Jeopardy wagers, which helped the show with its prize budget. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) April 23, 2019

Holzhauer’s winning his 14th game also means he is now in fourth place on the all-time “Jeopardy!” consecutive wins list.

The 34-year-old from Las Vegas first made history after breaking the record for single-day cash winnings on the show. Then he broke his own record.

Holzhauer has credited part of his success to his use of a controversial method known as the “Forrest Bounce.” The contestant jumps around from category to category, choosing tiles out of order to throw off his or her opponents.

Holzhauer’s next game airs Wednesday.