Small plane crashes near Morgan Co. Airport

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — A small plane crashed near the Morgan County Airport Tuesday night.

The crash site is near the Morgan County Airport, at 5827 Willow Creek Rd.

Mountain Green Fire Chief Brian Brendel said the pilot, the sole occupant of the plane, was coming in for a landing when the plane veered to the left of the runway and went over a berm.

The pilot was able to disconnect the fuel lines in order to avoid causing a fire.

Brendel said the pilot was shaken, but did not suffer any injuries.

