Ogden Police arrest man for felony child abuse after 3-year-old suffers severe injury

OGDEN, Utah — A man was booked into jail and faces a felony charge of child abuse after a 3-year-old girl in his care suffered severe injury.

According to a statement of probable cause, Joshua Matthew Bailey, 24, was arrested Monday by Ogden Police after an investigation that began February 12.

Court documents state a 3-year-old girl was brought to a hospital with “severe bruising all over [her] including her legs, arms, face, neck, back, buttocks and genitals.”

A CT scan revealed an old brain bleed at the back of the child’s head.

Bailey took the girl to a hospital that day and told police the child had suffered a seizure and that he had smacked her to keep her awake during the seizure, causing some bruising.

Medical personnel indicated the extensive injuries to the child were not accidental and stated if the child remained in the home she would likely die.

Bailey denied causing injury to the child. Police state he was the sole provider of the child that day after leaving the girl’s mother at work.

Bailey was booked into jail on one count of child abuse-inflicting serious physical injury as a second-degree felony. The man is on probation for a previous assault and as such has been ordered to be held without bail.