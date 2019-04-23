Office tower will be first high-rise on State St. in decades

SALT LAKE CITY — Construction is set to begin this month on a 25-story office tower in Salt Lake City.

The tower will be built at the corner of State St. and 100 S, and will be called “95 State at City Creek,” according to City Creek Reserve, Inc., the real estate investment affiliate of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The 393-foot-high building will have 498,000 square feet of leasable office space and 39,000 square feet of meetinghouse space for the LDS church, according to a news release from City Creek Reserve, Inc.

“95 State at City Creek will offer office tenants premier amenities such as dedicated executive parking, exercise facilities with daily instructional classes, a private entrance for cyclists with secure bike storage, automated window shading, and personalized HVAC systems that will allow individuals to control their microclimate,” the news release said. “The building will also feature a 5th-floor garden terrace with 7,000 square feet of landscaping, a lobby with 28-foot floor-to-ceiling glass, on-site restaurant, and a renovated underground pedestrian walkway beneath State Street with direct, protected access to City Creek Center. ”