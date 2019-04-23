McDonald’s could be adding 4,500 employees for a busy summer season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's almost summer and your local McDonald's are gearing up for a busy season. McDonald's estimates they will be looking for 4,500 employees, from part-time crew to managers, statewide.

Restaurant employees who join now may be eligible for tuition assistance through Archways to Opportunity by the end of the summer. Archways to Opportunity is a signature education and career advising program. Eligible after 90 days and 15 hours a week, restaurant employees have the chance to earn a high school diploma, receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance, access to free education and career advising services and the opportunity to learn English as a second language.

To date, McDonald's has given out more than $514,000 in tuition assistance in Utah and supported 216 restaurant workers in our state.

Through a summer job at McDonald's, restaurant employees will not only learn transferable soft skills on the job, such as teamwork, customer service and responsibility, they will also get the chance to further their education once eligible.

And, there are other benefits to working at McDonald's as well including:

Enjoying a flexible schedule

Receiving up to $2,500 in Tuition Assistance and other education opportunities

Building your skills

Be you!

Job seekers should visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them. In our area, you can also text 'mcdworksforme' to 36453.