Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBER COUNTY, Utah -- The Ogden River is running high Tuesday morning and is expected to rise as much as an inch throughout the day.

The river is running at about 1,000 cubic feet per second, and emergency managers said it can handle up to another 600 CFS.

The water is expected to rise up to an inch Tuesday, and while emergency managers aren't concerned yet they have sandbags available for residents who are worried.

If you need sandbags call 801-778-6682.