Donovan Mitchell assists at crash scene before leading team to win against Rockets

SALT LAKE CITY -- Donovan Mitchell was the hero Monday night for thousands of Jazz fans as he led the team in a fourth-quarter rally to stave off elimination.

But that was at least the second act of heroism Mitchell carried out Monday, as earlier he stopped to help at the scene of a car crash.

“I was driving by, a lady was falling out of her car, the airbags went off, she was grabbing her chest and I was like, ‘Oh shoot.’ Like a natural instinct to found out what happened," Mitchell explained to Salt Lake Tribune.

