Donovan Mitchell assists at crash scene before leading team to win against Rockets

Posted 6:23 am, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 06:44AM, April 23, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY -- Donovan Mitchell was the hero Monday night for thousands of Jazz fans as he led the team in a fourth-quarter rally to stave off elimination. 

But that was at least the second act of heroism Mitchell carried out Monday, as earlier he stopped to help at the scene of a car crash.

“I was driving by, a lady was falling out of her car, the airbags went off, she was grabbing her chest and I was like, ‘Oh shoot.’ Like a natural instinct to found out what happened," Mitchell explained to Salt Lake Tribune.

Visit the Salt Lake Tribune for the full story. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.