Box Elder Co. takes delivery of SHERP all-terrain vehicle

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Box Elder County now has a versatile all-terrain vehicle in its fleet.

The SHERP and its huge tires can help people get into some of the more rugged and remote areas of the county.

“Whether it is for Search and Rescue, assisting with wild fires, transporting county surveyors to remote locations, assisting the road department when roads get washed out, or assisting Emergency Management during disasters, this vehicle will fill the gaps not covered by existing vehicles and equipment,” a Facebook post from the county said.

Visit https://sherpatv.com/ for more information.