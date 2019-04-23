Bacon-Wrapped Churro Dog? Yes, please!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hot dogs are such a summertime eat -- why not combine them with a churro? But what could make them even better? BACON! That's the thinking behind the newest creation at San Diablo Churros food truck.

Ta-da! The Bacon-Wrapped Churro Dog is now available. They've been a hit so far, so now they're available at all public events and for catering.

San Diablo Churros was fueled by a love of churros, great food in general and the positive vibes that go along with getting together with friends, family and having good food. In addition to their food truck now now have live-action station catering and pop-up locations.

Catch them at Macey's in Draper (off 123rd) on Monday and Friday nights from 5pm - 9pm and Saturdays from 11am - 9pm and at The Food Truck League's new permanent location at The Hub on South Jordan Parkway.

Cinco de Mayo celebrations are booking up fast, but there still are some spots open for celebrating with churros.

Contact them on their website: sandiablochurros.com or by calling 801-432-0880.