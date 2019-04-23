4 -ingredient, DIY shaving cream

Whether you want to save some money or need a great dad/grad gift, this DIY shaving cream is a good choice! With only four ingredients, it comes together quickly and easily. Good luck!

INGREDIENTS

  • 2½ oz shea, mango or cocoa butter
  • 2½ oz coconut oil
  • 3 Tbsp castile soap
  • 2 Tbsp jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, avocado oil, or grapeseed oil
INSTRUCTIONS
  1. Place coconut oil and butter in a pot and warm over low heat until melted. I use a double-boiler.
  2. Once melted, allow to cool briefly. Add the oil and soap. Stir to combine.
  3. Let mixture cool until close to room temperature, then transfer to a bowl. Place in the fridge until completely cool.
  4. Allow to harden. This could take up to an hour.
  5. You can remove the bowl from the fridge once it has hardened. If it is too hard to mix, let the mixture soften a bit toward room temperature.
  6. Use a whisk or hand-beater to whip the mixture into a frosting-like texture. May take up to three minutes.
  7. I transfer the finished shaving cream to a non-glass container (shower safety!) - a 4 to 6 ounce container should work - and close with lid.
