4 -ingredient, DIY shaving cream

Whether you want to save some money or need a great dad/grad gift, this DIY shaving cream is a good choice! With only four ingredients, it comes together quickly and easily. Good luck!
INGREDIENTS
- 2½ oz shea, mango or cocoa butter
- 2½ oz coconut oil
- 3 Tbsp castile soap
- 2 Tbsp jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, avocado oil, or grapeseed oil
INSTRUCTIONS
- Place coconut oil and butter in a pot and warm over low heat until melted. I use a double-boiler.
- Once melted, allow to cool briefly. Add the oil and soap. Stir to combine.
- Let mixture cool until close to room temperature, then transfer to a bowl. Place in the fridge until completely cool.
- Allow to harden. This could take up to an hour.
- You can remove the bowl from the fridge once it has hardened. If it is too hard to mix, let the mixture soften a bit toward room temperature.
- Use a whisk or hand-beater to whip the mixture into a frosting-like texture. May take up to three minutes.
- I transfer the finished shaving cream to a non-glass container (shower safety!) - a 4 to 6 ounce container should work - and close with lid.