A virtual relay race is raising awareness and funds for wheeled pets, and Jasmine the pug stopped by Good Day Utah Monday to get things rolling.

Kandi Prickett owns Jasmine, and she said the virtual relay race aims to show folks wheeled pets have a wonderful quality of life.

You can learn more about the effort or donate by visiting this GoFundMe page or this Instagram page for a fundraising auction.