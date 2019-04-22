× Trump sues to block House Democrats from obtaining his financial records

By Jeremy Herb, CNN

President Donald Trump is going to court to try to block a Democratically-controlled congressional committee from obtaining his financial records through a subpoena.

Trump and the Trump Organization filed suit Monday to stop the House Oversight Committee from obtaining financial records from Mazars, an accounting firm the committee subpoenaed that Trump has used to prepare financial statements.

In the court filing, Trump’s lawyers accused House Democrats of being “singularly obsessed with finding something they can use to damage the President politically.”

House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, issued a subpoena to Mazars last week after the accounting firm requested the subpoena to comply with the committee’s document request for 10 years’ worth of Trump’s financial information.

Attorneys for the Trump Organization declined to comment on the filing.