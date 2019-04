Big crash on 2100 S and State has the intersection shut down. Looks like a black pickup truck vs. an RV. pic.twitter.com/OV9CfXNhtC — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) April 22, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — Three people were hospitalized Monday afternoon after a crash involving an RV and a pickup truck on 2100 S and State St.

An SLCPD spokesman said one of the people involved in the crash had to be extricated from a vehicle.

A light pole was also knocked to the ground during the crash,

Police have closed part of the intersection until the scene can be cleared.

