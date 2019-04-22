× Supreme Court will take up LGBT employee discrimination cases next term

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to consider whether a federal employment discrimination law that bans discrimination based on sex also encompasses discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identification.

Lower courts have split on the issue that is of critical importance to LGBT rights supporters who are seeking broadened protections. The Trump administration has said that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act does not provide such protections.

The court will hear arguments on the cases next term.