Reduce food waste on Earth Day with this recipe for Lettuce Spread

Lettuce is one of the most wasted food items there is.
So, on this Earth Day, Dana Williamson, founder and executive director of Wasteless Solutions joined us with a recipe that will mean less lettuce thrown out.
Lettuce Spread
6 tbsp oil (suggest olive, grapeseed, avocado or walnut)
10 1/2 ounces assorted lettuces, including outer leaves and damaged leaves
2 large shallots, sliced into 3/4 in pieces
1 1/2 tbsp capers
1/4 c chopped dill pickles
3 tbsp dijon mustard
Directions
1. Place a large pan over high heat. When very hot, add 4 tablespoons of the oil. When the oil shimmers, add the lettuce. Let the lettuce cook, undisturbed, until the moisture has evaporated, about 2 minutes, then stir to redistribute. Do not burn the lettuce, but cook through and make sure the leaves become dry, approximately 3-4 minutes. The greens will absorb the oil. Transfer the lettuce onto a plate and chill in the refrigerator until very cold.
2. While the lettuce are cooling, return the large pan to medium-high heat and add the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the shallots and cook until translucent, 2 to 3 minutes. Scrape onto the same plate as the lettuce and cool both completely.
3. Combine the capers, pickles, and mustard in a food processor and pulse to chop, leaving the mixture chunky. Add the greens and process until a creamy paste or dip consistency forms. Season to taste with salt. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 5-6 days. Jam can also be stored in freezer in air tight container for 2-3 months.
You can learn more great tips at: wastelesssolutions.org.