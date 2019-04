× Police responding to shooting in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are on the scene of a shooting in West Valley City Monday night.

A dispatcher confirmed the shooting occurred at 3850 W Benview Ave. (4535 S).

West Valley City Police said a male was shot and has been taken to a hospital. Police are still looking for a suspect.

Officers using K-9s were seen close by.

No further details were immediately available.

