Police looking for suspect after security camera captures forcible entry in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are looking for a man who was captured on surveillance footage breaking into a condominium building earlier this month.

A spokesman for SLCPD identified the man as 37-year-old Travis Tahnazanie.

The burglary occurred shortly before 4 a.m. on April 11 at Market Street Place, 845 East 100 South in SLC.

The surveillance footage shows a man and woman approach the building, and the man uses a handheld tool to force open a double-door. Both the man and woman then walk inside.

Police said the woman seen in the video has already agreed to turn herself in.

The Salt Lake City Police Department accepts anonymous tips at 801-799-3000 or by texting the word "TIPSLCPD" the tip information and/or a photo to 274637.