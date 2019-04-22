Mark Miller Subaru is gearing up for the 3rd annual Animal Rescue Mission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mark Miller Subaru is always doing awesome things with their Love Promise partners, and right now they're gearing up for the 3rd annual Animal Rescue Mission with Nuzzles & Co.

The PLACE Co-Host Suba Bleu joined us to talk about the mission, along with Jeff Miller, General Manager of Mark Miller Subaru, Megan Robison, Marketing Manager for Mark Miller Subaru and Jenny Castro-Conde, Director of Development for Nuzzles & Co.

On April 24, a caravan of Subarus will leave from Mark Miller Subaru Midtown to make the six hour journey to Towoac Colorado, part of the Ute Reservation.

The following day Mark Miller will be flying his Pilatus Aircraft to the Cortez, Colorado Airport with his crew (including Budah), making two trips to rescue as many animals as possible, to give them a second chance at life. Any animals that will not fit on the plane will be brought back to Utah in the Subarus.

You can follow all of the exciting things happening at Mark Miller Subaru, so be sure to follow them on social media or at markmillersubaru.com to stay involved.