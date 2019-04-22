Win 4 passes to an advanced screening of “Long Shot” with Seth Rogan & Charlize Theron!
-
Win 4 passes to the Salt Lake Home Expo!
-
Tiger Woods seals fifth Masters title and 15th major
-
FDA proposes changes to mammography standards for first time in more than 20 years
-
JetBlue dares Instagram users to delete their photos to win year of free flights
-
Hate crimes bill passes a critical vote in the Utah State Senate
-
-
Win a family 4-pack of tickets to “Superpower Dogs” at the Clark Planetarium!
-
Watch: Auburn superfan Charles Barkley celebrates historic win in March Madness tournament
-
Where you can hear pro mountain-biker Eric Porter speak for free this weekend
-
Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Harrisville
-
TSA agent falls to his death at Orlando Airport causing delays, confusion
-
-
The Utah State Legislature’s big tax bill passes out of a House committee
-
Tiger Woods charge lights up Masters as five major champions share lead
-
New England Patriots win Super Bowl LIII for 6th title