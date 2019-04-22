Jazz fans prepare for high-stakes playoffs game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz players and fans prepare for what could be the last home game of the season.

A critical practice was held for the Utah Jazz Monday before facing the Houston Rockets in game four of the NBA playoffs.

A loss eliminates the team from the first round of the NBA playoffs. With stakes this high, Matt Casperson couldn’t miss the experience with his 10-year-old.

“It might be the last home game so I just wanted to get one in. My boy was really excited to come,” Casperson said.

Jazz nation is doing its best to sway the odds.

“I hope we dominate,” Casperson said. “At least get one win in the series.”

Spencer Hildebrand and other Jazz employees spent their lunch break putting out more than 18,300 playoff shirts on arena seats for a “white-out” game.

“Gotta get that win tonight. Gotta stay in it,” Hildebrand said.

Utah’s fans, referred to as the sixth player, is credited with helping the team overcome playoff odds. Yet, more than 3,000 seats remain unsold hours before the game.

“I have no advice,” Casperson said. “Just win.”