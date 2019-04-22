Hundreds of miles away, Utah couple watches live as burglar and police enter their home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRAPER, Utah — A Draper couple is sharing videos they watched in horror as someone broke into their home while they were on vacation.

Janette Butner and her husband were in Moab for the Easter Jeep Safari when out an alert popped up on their phone.

Thinking it was their cat walking by the camera, they instead watch in horror as the Internet-connected surveillance camera picked up a suspected thief.

The footage shows a man entering the home, carrying a flashlight.

The Butners immediately called police, and officers arrived with a K-9.

"Police K9, put your hands up! Put your hands up, and come upstairs right now!," an officer is heard yelling in the footage.

Although they were hundreds of miles away, the Butners were able to watch the burglary and the police response live.

" It was kind of surreal watching all this go down from 500 miles away in Moab, in my living room with the police and police dog, and they're arresting him," Janette said.

Butner says the man luckily was captured before stealing too much-- police found the couple's collector pennies and a set of keys on him. He went to jail for burglary and drug charges.

It turns out the burglar was someone the Butners knew.

"He ended up being somebody that we've known for about 15 years," Janette said.

Apparently, the burglar found out the Butners were planning to be out of town and tried to take advantage of the situation. The Butners told FOX 13 the burglar actually called them from jail to apologize.