Horses attacked by unleashed dog at Dimple Dell Regional Park

Posted 6:51 pm, April 22, 2019, by

SANDY, Utah — Richard Delgado was out riding with his 11-year-old Quarter Horse, Buckshot, at the Dimple Dell Recreation Area gully on Thursday when he saw a horse galloping straight for him.

The horse was without its rider and, seconds later, Delgado noticed a pit bull was hot on its heels.

Delgado’s friend Sarah Simmons grabbed the run-away horse.

“Even at that point I didn’t think the dog was being vicious,” said Simmons.

The dog attacked the loose horse, then turned to Simmons’ horse. Delgado said he tried to get in-between Simmons and the dog—that’s when the pit bull attacked Buckshot.

“On his front, right leg it was literally pouring blood like a fountain,” said Delgado. “His whole right leg is swollen in comparison to his left.”

The scars are still visible on Buckshot’s legs and there’s a limp in his stride.

Delgado said the pit bull’s owner apologized. The dog had not been on a leash in a leash-only zone, something Sandy Police said is a huge issue in the area.

“It is very serious giving an injury to an animal and even to a human,” said Sgt. Jason Nielsen. “It could be life-threatening sometimes.”

The pit bull owner faces court and a few charges, including animals attacking livestock. A dog can be impounded if it attacks a human. But, in this case, the victim was a horse, so it wasn't impounded, according to Sgt. Nielsen.

But for Delgado and Buckshot, it was a bad day they hope never happens again.

“If he had just followed the rules and been on a leash, there would’ve been no accident,” said Delgado.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.