Groundbreaking held for adult autism center in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — Murray will soon be home to a facility aimed at supporting adults with autism, the first of its kind in the state.

“The individuals who will attend this program are individuals who are 18 or older, who really need a high level of support. So they are still requiring 24/7 supervision and support. They need help with daily living skills: feeding themselves, caring for themselves, dressing themselves. And those who will not necessarily be able to go to college or get independent employment, so they really need day programming to help provide them meaningful experiences,” said Julia Hood, Chief Clinical Officer, Valley Behavioral Health.

The Adult Autism Center of Lifetime Learning will provide vocational skills training, customized employment and internship opportunities, when appropriate.

While the Carmen B. Pingree Autism Center of Learning provides services for children with autism, Hood said the adult autism center will fill a gap that isn’t being met in the community.

“Training and educational experiences will be offered in the areas of differentiated academics, library, culinary, agriculture, arts and crafts, fitness, home living, vocation, social and leisure, and barber, medical and dental visits,” a news release from the Pingree Center said.

Hood said the adult autism center will be able to provide services for 70-100 people. The facility will be constructed at 6230 S 900 E, across the street from Wheeler Farm.

Hood said the proximity to Wheeler Farm was an important part in choosing the center’s location, and discussions about how the center and Wheeler Farm might collaborate are already underway.

Construction is expected to begin in July 2019, with completion expected in July 2020.