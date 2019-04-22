Father chases down, shoots carjacker who stole vehicle with man’s son inside: sheriff

LANTANA, Fla. – A Florida father chased down and shot a carjacking suspect who deputies say drove off with the man’s 2012 Honda and 6-year-old son, who was sitting inside the vehicle at the time.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, 29-year-old Lamar Thurman got behind the wheel of the owner’s car, which was left running outside a Lantana residence while the unidentified victim said goodbye to friends, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Thurman drove away, but the boy’s father and his friends gave chase, calling 911 as the followed the Honda, according to PBCSO officials. Thurman crashed the car about five miles away but managed to free the vehicle as the father and his friends approached.

As Thurman tried to drive away, the victim pulled out a handgun and fired multiple times, the release states.

Thurman suffered multiple gunshot wounds and crashed again about 200 yards away. The child wasn’t harmed.

Investigators say Thurman, who is listed in critical condition, has no relation to the victims.