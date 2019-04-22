Extra security in place at East Sandy Elementary School due to emailed threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah -- East Sandy Elementary School will proceed with classes Monday, but extra security will be in place after the principal received a threat via email over the weekend.

Canyons School District Officials said the principal received an email Saturday in a school district email inbox. The principal notified district officials and police were brought in to assess the threat.

The school is located at 8295 South 865 East in Sandy.

While no specific details about the contents of the email have been released, authorities say the school will shelter in place Monday as a precaution. Shelter in place means classes proceed as normal but the exterior entrances to the school are secured and staff are extra alert.

"In this case we enacted our security measures and are holding school so that throughout the day learning will go on as usual in a very safe and secure environment." School District Spokesman Jeff Haney said. "....we have the appropriate level of security according to the message that we received."

School district officials said they will work with parents who decide not to send their children to school Monday.

Haney said if the email had included threatening language or more specific details, they would have likely canceled school.

Police are investigating to determine who sent the email.