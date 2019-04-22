Author finds the path of healing amid the #MeToo Movement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The #MeToo movement has spurred a great cultural shift in the conversation about sexual abuse.

Now an author is opening up about her own past as a scared little girl, victimized by years of abuse, secrets and lies that took a toll her her mentally, physically and spiritually. Leta Greene found a way to leave the darkness and has a created a life of happiness.

In her book, 'Love Me Too', she talks about a missing piece in the topic: one that shows how to move from only surviving to thriving. And she breaks her healing into three phases.

1) The Victim

2) The Survivor

3) The Advocate. It is only in this final phase that survivors of abuse, and society as a whole, can move from the pulsating anger into protectors and defenders of those in need.

You can buy her book on Amazon, Good Read, eBay and at Walmart.

For more information please visit: letagreene.com.