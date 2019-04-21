× Utah Islamic Center responds to Easter bombings in Sri Lanka

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Islamic Center issued a statement Sunday in response to a series of Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka that claimed more than 200 lives.

Sri Lanka’s minority Christian community appeared to be the main target of Sunday’s attack.

“Today’s savage attacks on Christian worshippers celebrating Easter Sunday and others in Sri Lanka are outrageous and despicable,” the UIC’s statement said, in part.

Read the full response below:

UIC response to Easter bombings in Sri Lanka. UIC stands with our Christian brothers and sisters and all victims of these senseless attacks. We express our deepest condolences and pray for all who are suffering. Today’s savage attacks on Christian worshippers celebrating Easter Sunday and others in Sri Lanka are outrageous and despicable. All people should be allowed to practice their faith freely, and in safety and security. We express our grief and solidarity with all the victims of this horrific attack that happened on their day of celebration. We call upon all people of faith and goodwill to remain vigilant in standing against violence. UIC extends its deepest sympathies to the grieving families of those who were killed today, and ask the God Almighty to grant each of them solace in this loss.