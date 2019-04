× Thousands without power in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of Rocky Mountain Power customers are without electricity Sunday morning.

As of 8:20 a.m. the outage is affecting 3,037 customers in the 84116 and 84104 ZIP codes, according to the company’s website.

Crews are investigating the cause of the outage and expect it to be resolved by 11 a.m.

