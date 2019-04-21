Moab man still trying to reach friends in Sri Lanka after bombings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOAB, Utah — Lal Sigiriya moved to Moab Utah three years ago, but when he woke up and watched the news this morning, all he could think about was his family Sri Lanka.

“It’s really sad,” said Sigiriya. “This is my mother country.”

Sigiriya said his family is about three hours away from the Christian churches that were bombed, but for his friends that live in the area’s bombed, Sigiriya said he hasn’t been able to contact them — in part because the Sri Lanka government has shut down access to social media.

“It’s bad. All the red, you know all the bodies,” said Sigiriya. “I don’t know who has died.”

Million across the world watched the devastation on Easter morning as locals who had been worshipping in Sri Lanka ran to the streets, looking for safety.

Utahn’s took to the internet, letting Sri Lankans know they’re not alone.

“As we celebrate the miracle of Easter, we hold in our hearts the victims of the senseless violence in Sri Lanka and their loved ones,” tweeted Sen. Mitt Romney.

Rep. Ben McAdams posted, “Freedom to exercise religious or other beliefs and peacefully express individual identity must never be marred by fear.”

“May God’s grace be with you and comfort you,” tweeted Rep. Chris Stewart.

The Asia Area Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement which said in part: “We mourn with those who lost loved ones and pray for those who are seeking to heal from the physical and emotional wounds they are now suffering.”

For Sigiriya though, he’s praying the violence will stop.

“We don’t need these things,” said Sigiriya.