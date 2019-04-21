× School District: Alleged Logan High threat unrelated to Cache Valley schools

LOGAN, Utah — Logan High School administrators received a notification warning of a potential act of violence, but the Instagram post that prompted the warning is referring to a school in Ft. Worth, Texas, according to an update from the Logan School District.

According to the district, administrators received the warning early Sunday evening via the SafeUT system, which students can use for crisis intervention and for submitting confidential tips to school personnel.

“Local law enforcement just communicated to us that they have been able to determine the source of the Instagram post in question, and the post is referring to a school in Ft. Worth, TX. Police in that community have been notified, and they are following up on the threat,” an update from the school district said. “They have no reason to believe the post on social media has anything to do with schools in Cache Valley. We appreciate the rapid response by our local law enforcement officials, and are grateful that school will proceed tomorrow without any additional concerns for student safety.”