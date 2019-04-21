Easter Sunday Brunch with Amy Nay and Smith’s Food and Drug

Bacon and Parmesan Cloud Eggs

Ingredients

8 large eggs, yolks and whites separated

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. pepper

½ c. grated or shredded parmesan cheese

4 slices bacon, cooked crispy and chopped

2 green onion, finely chopped

Directions

  1. Preheat an oven to 450.  Line a sheet pan with parchment paper then spray with non-stick spray.
  2. Separate the egg yolks and whites and place them in individual bowls. Place the egg whites, salt and pepper in a mixing bowl.  Using a hand mixer, blend until stiff peaks are reached, about 4 or 5 minutes.  Using a rubber spatula, gently fold in the parmesan, bacon and green onion.  Do not overmix as the eggs will deflate.
  3. Spoon 8 mounds onto the sheet pan with a little space between the mounds. Make a small well in each mound using the back of a spoon.  Bake 3 or 4 minutes or until the whites begin to turn a golden brown.  Remove from the oven and place an egg yolk in the well of each mound.  Return to the oven and bake an additional 3 or 4 minutes.  The yolks should still be runny.
  4. Serve with toast.
