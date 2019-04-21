Easter Sunday Brunch with Amy Nay and Smith’s Food and Drug

Bacon and Parmesan Cloud Eggs
Ingredients
8 large eggs, yolks and whites separated
½ tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. pepper
½ c. grated or shredded parmesan cheese
4 slices bacon, cooked crispy and chopped
2 green onion, finely chopped
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 450. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper then spray with non-stick spray.
- Separate the egg yolks and whites and place them in individual bowls. Place the egg whites, salt and pepper in a mixing bowl. Using a hand mixer, blend until stiff peaks are reached, about 4 or 5 minutes. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold in the parmesan, bacon and green onion. Do not overmix as the eggs will deflate.
- Spoon 8 mounds onto the sheet pan with a little space between the mounds. Make a small well in each mound using the back of a spoon. Bake 3 or 4 minutes or until the whites begin to turn a golden brown. Remove from the oven and place an egg yolk in the well of each mound. Return to the oven and bake an additional 3 or 4 minutes. The yolks should still be runny.
- Serve with toast.