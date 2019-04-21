Army soldier surprises his mom at FanX with early homecoming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Toni Montrose, a FanX employee, got a big surprise Saturday when she saw her son Samuel for the first time in nine months.

He's in the army and was just discharged from Fort Huachuca in Arizona.

FanX put the surprise together for her, saying it was all about family.

"Overwhelmed; I'm surprised. Usually, they can't keep a surprise from me," said Montrose. "I feel very special and very loved. This is amazing. Thank you, guys."

Toni and Samuel spent the rest of the afternoon exploring the convention.