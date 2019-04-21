3 Questions with Bob Evans: Jennifer Napier-Pearce, Editor of The Salt Lake Tribune

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — It's a new day at The Salt Lake Tribune, Utah's independent voice since 1871, and this new day is filled with challenges.

With a shift in how and when people get their news, newspapers all over the country—including the Tribune—are trying to figure out how to stay in business in the digital age.

At least, the Tribune no longer has to deal with absentee ownership now that Paul Huntsman owns it.

But the challenge remains for the Trib to keep playing the vital role it plays in our community, and continue to remain economically viable.

Bob Evans sat down with Jennifer Napier-Pearce, Editor of The Salt Lake Tribune, and asked her three questions:

What is the value of having a locally-owned newspaper like the Tribune? The circulation is down for the print newspaper. And it's not just at the Tribune. It's all over the country. How are you managing that? How difficult is that to get through, and maintain profitability? How do you explain the fact, given the demographics of Utah, that your circulation is larger than the Deseret News'?

Watch the full-length interview: