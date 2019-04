× Rockets beat Jazz 104-101, lead series 3-0

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz trail the Houston Rockets 3-0 in Round 1 of the playoffs after a 104-101 loss in Salt Lake City Saturday night.

The Jazz led for much of the game but fell to a late rally from the Rockets.

Game 4 is scheduled for Monday in Salt Lake City at 8:30 p.m.