Cardi B rejects plea deal in strip club case

(CNN) — Rapper Cardi B showed up to court in New York on Friday and rejected a plea deal regarding her involvement in a strip club brawl that took place last year.

According to CNN affiliate WPIX in New York, the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, rejected the offer to plead guilty to a Class A misdemeanor charge in which she would have received a conditional discharge. She is due back in court next month.

The case stems from Cardi B’s alleged involvement in a fight at a Flushing, New York, strip club last August.

She has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of assault.

According to police, Cardi B threw chairs and bottles during the incident.

In December, she faced a potential arrest after failing to show for a hearing. Later that week she made it to court just minutes before her scheduled arraignment hearing, avoiding jail time.

CNN has reached out to Cardi B’s representatives for comment.