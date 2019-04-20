At the Movies: ‘Breakthrough’

Posted 10:11 pm, April 20, 2019, by

This week Steve Oldfield reviews a movie about faith and survival that's based on a true story. See the video above for his review of: "Breakthrough".

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.