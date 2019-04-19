× Two arrested after body found lying in West Valley City road

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Three people have been arrested after a man was found dead in a West Valley City road Tuesday, and police said it appears the victim was run over by a vehicle.

On Friday, police announced the arrests of Keirsten Tomasini, 22, and Anthony Borge, 19, in connection with the death of 20-year-old Hairon Freyre-Portuondo.

Portuondo’s body was found around 9 p.m. Tuesday, near 1855 W 3188 S.

Police said they learned Borge had been a passenger in the vehicle that hit Freyre-Portuondo after they brought him in for questioning.

“Through further investigative work, detectives identified the potential driver of the vehicle as that hit Freyre-Portuondo as [Tomasini],” a news release from West Valley City Police said. “On April 19, 2019, investigators developed information regarding Tomasini’s location and observed her in a truck which matched the description of the suspect vehicle.”

Police stopped the truck, a blue 2006 Ford F350 that had been reported stolen on April 1, and took Tomasini in for questioning.

“During this interview, it was determined that Tomasini had been driving the truck that hit Freyre-Portuondo. Investigators also developed information that there had been some sort of dispute inside the vehicle and that Freyre-Portuondo had gotten out while the truck was moving, fallen to the ground and had been hit,” the news release said.

Tomasini is accused of fleeing the scene without attempting to render aid or obtain assistance for Freyre-Portuondo.

She faces felony charges of manslaughter, failure to remain at an accident involving serious injury, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and obstruction of justice.

Borge faces a felony count of obstruction of justice.