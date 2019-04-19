Significant TRAX rail replacement project to delay riders downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A significant rail replacement project will soon be underway starting May 4 in downtown Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY —

The Utah Transit Authority tells FOX 13 that there are a number of locations downtown that are in need of repair and upgrade because of the last 18 years of wear and tear on certain switches and sections of track.

The UTA will be temporary closing down the areas between its City Center and Courthouse TRAX stations on Main Street and 150 S. Main Street.

Greg Thorpe, a UTA spokesman, said that their crews will be working 24/7 to get this done.

“We are upgrading the switches and turnouts and we are also upgrading the signals and in the communication systems of the half Grand Union... And also the 150 S. Main crossover,” Thorpe said.

Thorpe said delays will occur for passengers and drivers but passengers shouldn’t worry. UTA will have volunteers at every station giving riders information and telling them which station to go to so they can safely arrive at their destinations.

Construction starts May 4th and will go till June 2nd.