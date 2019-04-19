SALT LAKE CITY — Big Budah went to FanX at the Salt Palace Convention Center, where he had the chance to chat with Samantha Smith, best known for playing Mary Winchester on "Supernatural." Watch their interview above.
Samantha Smith of ‘Supernatural’ talks with Big Budah at FanX
