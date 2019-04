SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are releasing body camera footage from a fatal shootout and chase from April 8.

Harold Vincent Robinson was killed at the end of a chase and shootout that went all over Salt Lake County and ended at 3300 South and State Street.

As many as fifteen officers fired their weapons during that encounter and were placed on leave, which is a standard procedure.

The press conference will be streamed below. WARNING: viewer discretion is advised: