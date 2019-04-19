× Romney: ‘I am sickened’ at revelations from Mueller report

SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Senator Mitt Romney on Friday released a statement with his reaction to the findings outlined in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

“I am sickened at the extent and pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection by individuals in the highest office of the land, including the President. I am also appalled that, among other things, fellow citizens working in a campaign for president welcomed help from Russia—including information that had been illegally obtained; that none of them acted to inform American law enforcement; and that the campaign chairman was actively promoting Russian interests in Ukraine.”

Romney also said “it is good news that there was insufficient evidence to charge the President of the United States with having conspired with a foreign adversary or with having obstructed justice.”

Read Sen. Romney’s full statement:

