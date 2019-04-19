Pilot headed for Utah killed in California plane crash

FULLERTON, Calif. – A pilot bound for Utah has died after his plane crashed in California.

 

Authorities said the accident happened just after take-off at Fullerton Municipal Airport Thursday evening.

The pilot, who is described as a man in his 50s or 60s, is believed to have been the only one on board.

No word on the cause of the crash, but officers said the twin-engine craft burst into flames after impact.

According to the FAA, the plane had a valid flight status and was registered to a Montana company.

The flight was headed to an airport in Heber, Utah.

