No injuries after fire ignites in small airplane landing in Spanish Fork

April 19, 2019

SPANISH FORK, Utah — There were no injuries reported after a small fire ignited in a small aircraft that landed at Spanish Fork-Springville Airport Friday.

Lt. Brandon Anderson with Spanish Fork Police said the plane took off Friday morning from St. George and landed in Spanish Fork around noon.

As the plane landed, those aboard noticed smoke coming from the dashboard area of the cockpit. The pilot pulled the plane off the runway and called emergency responders.

Crews contained the fire to the firewall area between the dash and the engine compartment. The fire is believed to have sparked due to an electrical issue of some sort.

The fire caused some damage to the windshield and dash area, but no injuries were reported.

