Nervous to explore the outdoors? This company takes out the guesswork

There's a free festival this weekend called "Rendezvous" that's put on by outdoor publication Vamoose Utah, whose sole mission is to help you get outside. One of the vendors you'll meet at Rendezvous is White Pine Touring, a company that takes the guesswork out of getting outdoors by offering guided tours, equipment rentals and more.

Vamoose Utah says you can find more outdoor-oriented people and products at Rendezvous, including those aimed at helping you start biking, camping, climbing and more. You'll also find outdoor-inspired art, food and entertainment, along with hearing the stories of famous athletes who are speaking that day.

Entry to all activities are free and open to the public, they include: outdoor film screenings, speaker series and panel discussions inside Kiln's theater, climbing wall, vendor village, adventure mobiles, axe-throwing tournament by Phat Axe, giveaways and more. Food trucks, beer and wine vending and music will keep the party going all day.

Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 2 - 8 p.m. at The Gateway in SLC. Find out more by visiting vamooseutah.com.