Latter-day Saint leaders to announce closure details for renovations at Salt Lake Temple

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will announce details about the upcoming closure of their Salt Lake Temple for renovations.

The temple, Temple Square and an adjoining plaza near the Church Office Building will also be affected by the closure.

Latter-day Saint leaders will announce the specifics at a press event scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday. Fox 13 News will stream that announcement live on this page and on our Facebook page.