How to claim your spot at this free Easter-egg hunt in Heber Valley

Tonya Hoopes with Hoopes Events, who organized the Zermatt Spring Extravaganza, stopped by to tell us when and how to experience Easter in one of the state's most darling towns!

Zermatt Spring Extravaganza is an Annual, Family-Oriented Event featuring a Spring Boutique, Fun Children's Activities and a free Easter Egg Hunt.

This year they've added a Scavenger Hunt this evening which includes a Pizza and Movie Party. The Grand Prize for the Scavenger Hunt is a gift basket with prizes valued at $500. The Scavenger Hunt is happening at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 19.

Pretty much everything is geared towards children including face-painting, Easter-egg decorating, a bounce house, petting zoo, Easter Bunny visit and the always popular free Easter egg hunt.

The Annual Free Easter Egg Hunt has been a tradition at Zermatt Resort for many years. Last year, Hoopes Events and Zermatt Resort partnered to create some great family-focused events that help people get away to a close location where families can spend quality time together.

The quaint Swiss village-inspired Zermatt Resort, coupled with the fresh mountain air and great family activities, make the Spring Extravaganza a truly unique experience. The best way to experience the Zermatt Spring Extravaganza is to come and spend the entire weekend. Come and spend the entire weekend. There are some great room specials on the Zermatt Utah Events website.

The Easter egg hunt and Spring boutique are free, but tickets are required for some of the activities. Some activities may sell out so it's recommended you purchase your tickets in advance at: zermattutahevents.com.

Plan your Heber Valley visit at gohebervalley.com.