Glaring misspelling outside Florida school has people shaking their heads

DORAL, Fla. — A road crew in Florida had one job – and they definitely get an “F” for spelling.

Instead of “SCHOOL,” massive, all-caps letters in a Doral, Florida school zone spelled out “SCOHOL,” according to WPLG.

“It’s not a good thing when you misspell school. It’s not a good look. At all,” resident Maxwell Easter said.

The flub went viral on social media and the city later tweeted that the private contractor responsible for the error has now corrected its work.

It’s unknown how long the mistake was on the road until a motorist pointed it out to WPLG.